North Hills International School bags wards

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

North Hills International School, a Cambridge and GES accredited school located at North Legon in Accra has been recognised as the Best, Innovative, Well-Coordinated and Organised Private School of the Year at the Heroes of Distinctions Awards held on Friday, August 27, 2021 in Accra.



The annual award ceremony organised by the WAI- West Africa International Press Ltd, is to recognize and honour exceptional bodies and individuals for their achievements and contributions to society.



In 2019, North Hills International School won the Most Preferred Private School in Ghana for the year 2018.



North Hills International School is a Cambridge International approved School – one of the very few in Ghana — which has highly trained tutors coupled with expensive yet necessary educational facilities that you wouldn’t find all in one place at most schools in Ghana, even the highly rated ones.









Established in 2017, the school has fast-risen to become a preferred destination for quality education in Ghana. Its annual pupils for the Cambridge assessment continue to perform brilliantly following the school’s 2019 outstanding debut performance.



The running of the two curricula (Cambridge and Ghana Education Service-GES) by the school ensures that pupils are equipped with broad knowledge and skills to be able to fit and excel anywhere they may find themselves in the future.



The school has an on-campus guarded swimming pool with a professional swimming instructor, a basketball court, a lawn tennis court, a spacious library stocked with needed books, an up-to-the-minute computer lab, a modern football pitch, and a fully equipped colourful playground for Pre-School.



Classes are kept to a comfortable teacher-to-student ratio which enables the teachers to have all the needed time to cater to every student in their class.