North East Region: Locals burn police checkpoint over 'unlawful shooting'

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Karimenga locals burn police checkpoint



Incident related to shooting of a pillion passenger



Incident comes on back on Nkoranza shooting crisis



A Police checkpoint was set ablaze in Karimenga in the North East Region on Tuesday, May 17, when police clashed with locals over a shooting incident.



The irate locals, according to an Asaase Radio report, content that the shooting was unlawful and had injured an innocent female civilian.



The Asaase reports noted that the victim, a pillion passenger, was shot at when a motorcyclist reportedly ignored a police signal to stop at the checkpoint.



Her relatives also confirmed that the victim sustained a butt injury and was receiving medical care.



Meanwhile, police spokesperson for the ASP David Fianko-Okyere has stated that his office is yet to be fully briefed about the incident.



Karimenga is a village and a farming community in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District in the North East Region of Ghana.



The incident comes on the back of violent clashes in Nkoranza, where the killing of a police suspect triggered attacks on Police posts.



