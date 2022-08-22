North East Region: Cattle kraal commissioned in Walewale

Regional News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

A group of Fulanis across all parts of the country on Sunday, the 7th of August 2022 converged at Walewale for the commissioning of a cattle kraal in the North East Region.



The construction of the project was authorized by the second lady of the Republic, Hajia Samira Bawumia in 2020 but was completed and commissioned on Sunday the 7th of August 2022 to boost cattle business in the North East Region.



The facility which is fully funded by the District Assembly Common Fund was commissioned with other auxiliary facilities like washrooms, a toilet facility and two befitted office complexes, one for the cattle operators and one office for revenue collection to boost the District Assembly Internal Generated Fund (IGF). The project cost the District Assembly an amount of Gh¢275,000.



Speaking at the event where a recitation of the Qur'an was organized at the Walewale Astro Turf before the project was commissioned, the North East Regional Minister, Mr. Yidana Zakaria urged both the Fulani leadership and the Mamprusis to come together for a peaceful business between them for the survival of the kraal.



"I want to appeal to the Fulani community and the Mamprusis and all other tribes who deal in cattle that if we want this market to survive, it is not just today's ceremony it is about what we do thereafter and so I want to urge everybody who gets involved in doing cattle business that from now on if you have any cow you want to sell within this area, the market should now be the one that we are going to commission today. We will allow anybody henceforth to send cattle to the South to sell, to send cattle to another area to sell when we have the market right here in Walewale", the minister said.



"We want to create jobs for our people, we want to boost the local economy, and the only way we can achieve that is to make sure that we support this market to survive. I am not saying that we shouldn't do business with others but I am saying that let's make the market here the pivot through which we can reach out to the Ghanaian public people who want to buy cattle," the minister added.



The National Association of Fulanis in Ghana dubbed 'Tabitalikula' who traveled from Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and other parts of the country to grace the occasion bemoaned that the kidnapping issue is of great concern to the Fulani community and that the security forces should up the matter to fix out the bad nuts.



"We are having sleepless nights. Crimes like highway robbery, rape, murder cases, and so forth, and the worst of all is kidnapping which we think we the leadership must take very very serious steps to prevent. The kidnapping is of more concern to the leadership of the Fulanis across the country. We must rise above our own personal interests and have the security personnel to bring out those few bad nuts that are creating and damaging our image as Fulanis", Yakubu Musah Barry lamented.



Yakubu Musah Barry is the national General Secretary of Tabitalikula who read the speech on behalf of the Fulani National President in Ghana, Alhaji Amadu Jallo.



Speaking to the media after the commissioning, the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Issahak Arimeyaw Somo Lucky told the media that a request was made by the local cattle sellers association and the Fulani community demanding a cattle kraal.



"The Fulani community and the local cattle sellers association call into my office and request a cattle kraal for the cattle market. When the second lady of the Republic, Hajia Samira Bawumia came the same appeal was made to her and she authorized me that I should make sure that the dream is fulfilled. Indeed, through the Assembly effort, this project is fully funded by the District Assembly Common Fund, the DDF project. It was that money I decided to use to invest in this", Somo Lucky said.



The cattle sellers association in the West Mamprusi Municipality including other cattle businessmen from the other districts in the region vow with the Fulani leadership to ensure that there is peace and security in the region.