North East NPP Chairman, Secretary re-elected

Politics of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: GNA

Alhaji Fusheini Nurudeen, the incumbent North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been re-elected to serve another four-year term.



He polled 71 votes out of a total of 145 votes to beat his main challenger, Mr Akamara Bawa Henry, who polled 50 votes during the Regional Executives elections, held at Nalerigu on Friday.



Mr Shani Mohammed, who was the other contestant for the chairmanship position, polled 24 votes.



The incumbent North East Regional Secretary of the NPP, Lawyer Sulley Sambian, also retained his position by garnering 106 votes while his two challengers polled 27 and 13 votes.



Amos Yambil won the Regional Organiser position with 101 votes.