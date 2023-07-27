North East NDC calls for investigations into missing 'galamsey' excavators

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

The National Democratic Congress in the North East Region have called for an immediate investigation into circumstances surrounding the disappearance of some four excavators and a tipper truck in 2020.



According to the party, it has learnt the excavators which were confiscated from an illegal mining firm have been sold to a private businessman.



The party is thus challenging the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prove the seizure and alleged sale of the equipment.



Read the statement below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 21st JULY, 2023.



NORTH EAST REGIONAL COMMUNICATION BUREAU



ALLEGED CONFISCATION AND SALE OF EXCAVATORS BY MAMPRUGU MOAGDURI DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVE



Recent information has come to our attention as a responsible political party and a stakeholder in the region regarding the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Moagduri district, Mr. Abu Adam, and his alleged involvement in a potential irregularity related to the confiscation and subsequent sale of mining equipment. It has been alleged that the equipment belonged to a Chinese mining company. This incident reportedly occurred in 2020 at Nangruma, involving 4 excavators and a tipper truck. According to these allegations, the 4 excavators were sold for a sum of 84,000 Ghana cedis to individuals named Mr. Adam and Mr. Imoro on the 9th of June 2023.



The alleged illegal confiscation of the mining equipment raises serious concerns about the integrity and accountability of government officials in the region. The actions of the DCE not only violate the rights of the alleged Chinese mining company but also undermine the rule of law and the principles of fair business practices.



The Mamprugu Moagduri district is known for its natural resources, and it is crucial that these resources are managed responsibly and transparently. The illegal confiscation and subsequent sale of the mining equipment not only deprive the alleged Chinese mining company of their assets but also hinder the economic development and potential investments in the region.



The NDC wish to call upon the relevant state authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this matter and hold those involved accountable for their actions. It is essential that justice is served, and that such incidents of alleged criminality are not tolerated in our society.



Furthermore, we urge the president of the republic to not let Mr. Abu Adam off the hook or clear him as he is known for but to commit absolute interest in this matter of alleged criminality.

It is imperative that public officials act in the best interest of the community and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.



The alleged Chinese mining company affected by this incident deserves justice and fair treatment. We stand in solidarity with them and hope that this issue is resolved promptly and fairly.



COMRADE A A GAFARU



RCO