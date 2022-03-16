North Dayi DCE urges Ghanaians to embrace E-levy

Politics of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The District Chief Executive for North Dayi, Edmond Kudjo Atta has called on Ghanaians to embrace the controversial electronic transactions levy (E-levy) proposed in the 2022 financial and fiscal policy by government.



Speaking at the launch of the 8th edition of the Ghana Medical Excellence Awards held at Hohoe in the Volta region and on the theme: “Healthcare Delivery in Ghana, The Role Of Health Personnel in Quality Delivery,” on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, said the E-levy is the most appropriate means of domestic revenue mobilization that will support government’s development agenda.



He said, “We are seeking to complete school and be employed, we are seeking to equip the hospitals.

There is no alternative to domestic revenue mobilization.”



He further stated that “It is unfortunate that government has created the platform for telcos to make all kinds of money and take them to South Africa and wherever -and we are not angry with them. The same government is asking us to raise revenue from within so that we develop our country, people are saying we should be angry with our government. Let’s us do our best to promote healthcare delivery.”



The passage of the controversial electronics transactions levy (E-levy) has become an albatross hanging on the neck of government as the opposition NDC and its members in Parliament remain resolute in their rejection of the proposed tax.