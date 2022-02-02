Norman blames coup d’états on bad leadership by some African leaders

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Security, Disaster, and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman, has blamed the Military takeovers in Africa on bad leadership.



He made this remark in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, February 2, in relation to the recent coup d’états in some West African countries.



“These coups come up as a result of the bad leadership by some African leaders,” he said.



“They (Coup plotters) have not killed anybody but the form is attributed to the leaders whose country has been politically unstable,” he added.



Also commenting on the coup d’états in Africa, the Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamua asked Ghanaians not to clamour for the military takeover of the governance of this country.



He said Ghana’s democracy has made progress over the years despite some of the challenges that persist.



To that end, he said, Ghana must be an example to the other African countries that are experiencing coup d’états.



“We as a country must encourage our example to other African counties,” he said.



“The NDC has taken power, the NPP has taken power, Civil society has gone, the media,” he said on the New Day with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Wednesday, February 2.



"Democracy in its worst form is fa better than authoritarian rule," he added.



His comments on the heels of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) raising grave concerns about an attempted coup d’etat in Guinea-Bissau.



Gunshots were heard around the presidency on Tuesday afternoon with reports rife that the country’s President, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, has been put under house arrest.



Pictures making rounds show lifeless bodies of security guards near the presidential palace.



The Ecowas Commission has since condemned the incident, calling it an “attempted coup d’etat”.



“ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup d’etat and considers the military responsible for the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the members of his government,” the Commission said in a short statement on Tuesday.



“ECOWAS calls on the military to return to the caves and to maintain a republican stance.”