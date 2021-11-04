You are here: HomeNews2021 11 04Article 1394467

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Normal erection should last between 7 to 10 minutes max - Medic

Dr. Richard Eghan Dr. Richard Eghan

A medical practitioner, biomedical researcher, a Public and Global Health scientist, Dr. Richard Eghan says every man should be able to maintain an erection from 7 - 10minutes.

He made this revelation during the health segment on the GTV Breakfast Show on 3rd November 2021.

Erectile dysfunction occurs when a man can’t get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. It is one of the disorders of sexual dysfunctions and is no different from impotence.

Dr. Egan explained that before intercourse begins, a man should be sexually active and maintain an erection according to a survey for 7 minutes whiles maintaining an intravaginal sex latency period, that is a man should be able to maintain an erection in the vagina for a period of 7 minutes which is the average time.

He added that most sexual activities are related to biological and psychogenic causes, for that matter before one can self-medicate, a screening process is required, to determine the scope of the dysfunction.

