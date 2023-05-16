None of the fallen MPs will be compromised – Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nattey George, has reiterated that none of the seventeen MPs who lost their seats in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be compromised in discharging their duties.



His comment comes on the heels of concerns of a potential reduction in the participation of fallen parliamentarians in parliamentary proceedings following the results from the primaries.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day, monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP indicated that his hopes are high that none of the MPs will compromise on their role as parliamentarians.



“I want to believe that none of the members who have lost their primaries will compromise themselves.”



According to him, losing a seat in the party’s a way of letting others represent the constituents, and that should not affect the work of any MP who lost his/her seat.



“It comes to the point I was making if you are a sitting member of parliament today, on the ticket of the NDC and you’ve gone back for re-election and the same NDC that gave you the opportunity has said to you that let someone else come in, then you come and pour sand in our gari in Parliament?” he asked.



However, Sam George remains resolute that the seventeen fallen members of parliaments will uphold their integrity to the party.



“But I trust the integrity, and honour and dignity of my colleagues, and I believe that President Mahama would meet them,” he added.



Background:



A political scientist at the University of Winneba (UEW), Dr Isaac Brako, raised concerns that the seventeen National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarians who lost their seats would influence parliamentary proceedings.



According to him, the NDC will be particularly affected as the MPs who lost their seats may want to pay back for their loss.



Dr Brako added that the participation of these parliamentarians in parliamentary proceedings will dwindle to punish their constituency and the party for their loss.



Also, Dr Brako thinks that when the MPs do not play their role again because they’ve lost the primaries, the majority could have their way in passing government policies.



Dr Brako spoke on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







NW/OGB