None of our personnel has been arrested for robbery in Nsakina – Ghana Army

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Disregarded reports that three soldiers have been arrested for robbery - GAF



GAF says soldiers accused of robbery were assisting with the investigation



Military Police, Ghana Police Service jointly investigating alleged robbery at Nsakina



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports that three of its personnel have been arrested for allegedly taking part in an armed robbery in Nsakina, a suburb of Accra.



According to the GAF, the three soldiers went to the Amasaman Police Station at the invitation of the Police to assist them with an investigation into an incident they might have witnessed.



In a statement released on June 17, 2022, the Armed Forces added that news reports of its personnel being arrested are false and should be disregarded.



“GAF wishes to state categorically that the Police has not made such an arrest. Though pictures of some three soldiers were depicted alongside the said story, the allegation of robbery has not been established against them. It is therefore premature for such conclusions to be drawn and for their pictures to have been put in the public domain.



“It must be placed on record that following a complaint made by a Nigerian national and also based on a request by the Amasaman Police, GAF, through a picture, was able to identify one soldier and subsequently two colleagues who happened to be at Amasaman on the said date. They were invited by the Military Police on Friday June 10 2022, to assist in investigations into an initial claim of seizure of phones, extortion and forced entry into a premise at Nsakina,” portions of the statement by the army read.



It further stated that the soldiers in question denied allegations that they scaled a wall to seize mobile phones and extorted monies from a Nigerian, saying that they only went to the house through the gate to investigate a suspicious movement.



The GAF added that its Military Police and Ghana Police Service are conducting a joint investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.



Read the full statement by GAF below:



