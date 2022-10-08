None of 4 'killer' India-made cough syrups found in Ghana – FDA

Health News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said its market surveillance has not identified on the Ghanaian market, any of the four substandard products manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, India, identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the cause of deaths in children in The Gambia.



It has, however, called on anyone “who has any information or has seen the products anywhere in Ghana" to make such information available to the FDA.



WHO issued an alert over the four cough syrups: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.



The Indian-manufactured cough syrup, according to the WHO, could be linked to the death of some 66 children in The Gambia.



A statement issued by the FDA following the WHO alert indicated that “these products have not been registered by the Authority.”



The FDA noted the “products were found to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants".



“These are toxic to humans when consumed and can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.”



The FDA assured the general public that “it has strengthened its market surveillance activities at the borders and across the country to identify and withdraw any of these products should they enter the Ghanaian market.”



It also advised the general public to “report all suspected falsified medicinal products to the Authority.”