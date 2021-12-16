Non-transparent nature of police recruitment processes a security risk to the state - Adib Saani

General News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

The Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, has expressed disappointment and fear for the future of the country’s security with regards the non-transparency involved in the recruitment process into the Ghana Police Service.



He explained that such practices create the syndrome of “good cop gone rogue” and for which reason a total shake up of the system of recruitment must be considered.



“For years on end, issues of police officers conniving with criminals has come up for discussion. One of the major causes of "good cop gone rogue" phenomenon is the result of the caliber and quality of men recruited. If you recruit without exercising due diligence and rather rely on protocol lists, that could be the result,” he said in a statement.



The security analyst also spoke about examples of incidents in the past where people who were going through recruitment were eventually asked to go home when a blunder was established much later.



“Years back, some recruits after going through almost all of the police training were asked to go home because the certificates they submitted were fake. If we can't ascertain the authenticity of a mere certificate, how much backgrounds can we conduct?



“After over 100,000 young people applied, some were dropped during the fitness checks. That was televised for all to see. But after that stage, things began to look murky. The exams process including the grading mode appeared shady,” he said.



Adib Saani further called for transparency in such processes, while urging for the publication of raw scores just as the disqualifications are done in such recruitment processes.



“In the spirit of transparency, raw scores should be published. Ghanaians deserve to know the basis on which those who didn't pass the exams were dropped.



“We can't allow protocol to take precedence over merit. When we recruit the wrong people into our security services, it puts the security of the state in a precarious situation,” he said.