Non-communicable diseases overtaking Ghana – Medical Practitioner expresses worry

Health News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Medical Doctor at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Henry Kusi Appiah says the disease's pattern in Ghana has shifted to record a sharp rise in the incidence of non-communicable diseases.



He shared that the country used to record a lot of cases when it came to infectious diseases especially malaria, typhoid and pneumonia to name a few “but people are gradually picking non-communicable diseases. With this new pattern, you will realize that most people are suffering from stroke, diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems and a myriad of other diseases.”



The doctor attributed the change in lifestyle as a primary cause of the sudden increase in non-communicable diseases in the country, especially hypertension which can lead to diabetes.



According to him the ordinary Ghanaian with a high level of urbanization now leans to fast food.



“A lot of people have resorted to buying overcooking. Lifestyle alien to Ghana has also been introduced with more people smoking and drinking,” he said.



With human activeness being reduced, he identified corporate work as another cause of hypertension.



“Our forefathers were into farming and were very active but gradually the lifestyle changes has resulted in a lot more people involved in professions which see them barely moving around. People rely on elevators even in their offices and these are impacting the diseases we contract these days.”



On his accord, Ghanaians are well aware of these lifestyle changes and the impact it has on their lives but are not practicing the right things. “I agree that awareness and knowledge on the prevention of these non-communicable diseases are at an all-time high but this impacting lifestyle is an entire new story,”



In a discussion with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show, he said Ghanaians are living the plus one, minus one lifestyle which increases the chances of these non-communicable diseases.



“Most people live on plus one minus one basis. You will see them exercise and immediately rush to drink and eat unhealthy after that. Many people try to be careful and live well but in the end it still affects them. Some will come to work from Kasoa and after eating late will still go to bed early and don’t even have time for their food to digest. Basically, the societal change is affecting our lifestyle and that is why we are suffering these new diseases.”



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease, are collectively responsible for almost 70% of all deaths worldwide. Almost three-quarters of all NCD deaths, and 82% of the 16 million people who died prematurely, or before reaching 70 years of age, occur in low- and middle-income countries.



The rise of NCDs has been driven by primarily four major risk factors: tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets.



The epidemic of NCDs poses devastating health consequences for individuals, families and communities, and threatens to overwhelm health systems.



The socioeconomic costs associated with NCDs make the prevention and control of these diseases a major development imperative for the 21st century.