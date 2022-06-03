Non-Akans in NPP ask party to elect Titus-Glover as national organizer

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Non Akans in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are calling on the party to deodorize the Akan-centric image of the executive leadership of the party by electing at least one non-Akan as the party’s National Organizer.



In a vox-pop around the three Northern regions, Volta, Oti and the Greater Accra Regions, respondents pointed out that if the former Deputy Transport Minister, who is the only non-Akan man aspiring for the National Organizer position is elected, the NPP would have a more balanced image.



“When people say the NPP is an Akan party, it usually is not in respect of the

presidential candidates because in that area we always have a non-Akan as running mate, what they usually mean is the national executive leadership of the party. Sadly, it looks like the current assemblage of contestants is only going to reinforce this view,” said one executive in Wa who pleaded anonymity.



He adds however that, in the upcoming contest for the National Organizer position, the party has a redeeming option on former Tema East MP, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.



“For me, I do not see how as a party which has suffered a tribalistic image for so long we will not go for the lone non-Akan in this contest. It is just the way to go,” he said.



Hon. Titus-Glover who has been touring the country has five Akans to battle it out in the contest for National Organizer. They are the current National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye; a Project Management Professional, NPP Executive, and Research Consultant Seth Adu-Adjei; a former Member of Parliament aspirant, and a distinguished party communicator, Eric Twum Amoako.



And all of them want to succeed the incumbent National Organizer, another Akan called Sammi Awuku.



“In politics, a political party’s Cabinet often is made up of the Chairman, the General Secretary and the Organizers. Already we have a situation where our cabinet has been made up of only Akans for so long. We should elect at least one non-Akan for change and thankfully we have Titus Glover in there,” said another NPP member in the Volta Region.



In the Oti region, another member has said that electing Titus Glover, “will help clean the ethnocentric blemish that has been afflicting the party since we evicted Paul Afoko, our first national Chairman of Northern extraction from the party.’’



According to her, “if we do this, then we can boldly parry it away when the NDC accuses us of being an Akan party.”



The sentiments are shared in Greater Accra as well where Titus Glover especially enjoys support because of his track record as a guru of the NPP in Tema East and as a former MP for the party in the constituency.