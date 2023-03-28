Nominees approval: MPs who captured their vote did no wrong – Ketu South MP

Politics of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has justified the decision by some of her colleagues to capture their vote on the approval of ministerial nominees on camera.



Some MPs who captured the vote are using the image as proof of following the party’s directive to reject President Akufo Addo’s six ministerial nominees and two Supreme Court Judges.





Supporters of the largest opposition party and some members of the public have lashed out at the Minority caucus for failing to ensure the rejection of the nominees.



Commenting on the issue on Morning Starr on Starr FM Monday, Dzifa Gomashie said her colleagues who captured their votes may have done so because of the events leading to the voting.



“…I have just one life to live, I have told myself I will die protecting my integrity, based on some experience on what happened in the chamber and also the accusation that we women were the culprits in the chamber when we voted for the nominees in the first batch, I went in there thinking I needed to stand with the party and with the people of Ghana who have spoken loudly that the size of government was indeed too big. I went there thinking those I could convince to stick with the party I was going to do. All the people who sit three, four, and five to my right kept on having this conversation. I have some feeling that they all did right by the people of Ghana.





“I saw that the partisan politics will come to play where the NPP will stand with the party and I saw and also heard some people who were reaching out to people on our side to join them do wrong by the people of this country and so the feeling was there that something was not going to go right.”



Dzifa Gomashie added: “Even in the Chamber when Mr speaker had not even adjourned there was an audio by a mad woman and forgive me for using such strong language. If you are not mad, I don’t know why you are not in the room, but you can accuse me, Kofi Adams, Peter Kwakye, Dr. Ayine…I mean complete madness.”