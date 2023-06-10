Nogokpo-Agyinasare impasse: Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar – Spiritualist advises

General News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A spiritualist and former Occultist, Agya Yaw, has established that Aginasare's reference to his travels and the number of years in his ministry while apologizing to the people of Nogokpo was uncalled for.





According to him, Agyinasare must desist from such a style of apologies and rather heed the call of the Nogokpo elders.



Speaking on Kumasi radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Agya Yaw says the Bible in which Agyinasare professes his faith talks about giving what belongs to Caesar to Caesar and what belongs to God to God.



“Let us look at the Agyinasare situation, I think he was using the controversy for fame, he has reached nowhere in the ministry. He claims he has been doing this work for more than 40 years and has been to several countries, but still he is not popular, Jesus Christ did his ministry for just three years and is very popular”



“If your 40 years in ministry has not impacted and cannot be compared to Jesus’ three years of ministry, then your work is a waste of time. Jesus’ ministry continues to impact and your 40 years is just nothing. Your travels to 90 countries cannot equate to the work of God," he said.



The spiritualist added,



“Most of these men of God, their fame and name have gone down and are no longer popular in the system. You cast your mind back some 8 years ago and compare."