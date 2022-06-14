Nobody with his head properly screwed on will insult Togbe Afede – Sly Mensah 'shades' Adom-Otchere

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sylvester Mensah, has subtly latched out at the host of Good Evening Ghana and pro-government journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere over his criticisms against Togbe Afede XIV.



According to him, the act of Togbe Afede returning the ex-gratia paid to him for serving on the Council of State was ‘noble, patriotic and selfless”.



In his view, the act of the traditional ruler was deserving of emulation rather than criticism by some individuals.



He stated that despite the differences in one’s upbringing, the Ghanaian culture does not permit such wanton disrespect to traditional authority.



“Whatever his [Togbe Afede XIV] perceived intentions, his actions remain noble, patriotic and selfless. No one with his head well screwed-on should have the audacity and effrontery to insult a leading traditional authority for a selfless gesture worthy of emulation.



“We must understand that our circumstances are not the same, our rationalities differ and our values for public service may be different!



“Besides, irrespective of our ethnic extraction, our culture and upbringing forbid such unruly and refractory behaviour. Let us be humble enough to appreciate when we goof up!” Sylvester Mensah tweeted.



Togbe Afede XIV in a statement dated June 6, 2022, confirmed that he had refunded over ¢365,000 ex-gratia paid to him for serving on the Council of State between 2017 and 2020.



He indicated that he felt uncomfortable with the money paid for part-time work which he received monthly salaries and other benefits.



Togbe Afede mentioned that the refund was hinged on his “general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country.”



However, the Host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere has been unimpressed by the gesture accusing him of attending only 39 out of 242 meetings of the Council of State – a claim the Asogli state has dismissed as a lie.



Mr. Adom-Otchere countered that in the Thursday, June 9 edition of his show insisting that Togbe Afede attended only 16% of sittings of the Council of State.



Meanwhile, Togbe Afede XIV in an interview with Accra-based Joy News said that the level of dishonesty of Paul Adom-Otchere who ‘knows him’ well really hurt him.





His decision to return his ex-gratia to the state was also not a surprise to me and many who truly know him.



Togbe, akpe. Mawu ne yra wo!



