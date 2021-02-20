General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Nobody will be protected against coronavirus until equal recovery is prioritized – MIF

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, MIF, has expressed concern over the lack of requisite Coronavirus vaccines available for African countries.



According to the Foundation, the vaccine shortfall at the moment for African countries will not resuscitate economic or social recovery.



In a statement issued on Friday, February 19, 2021, the MIF said “nobody will be protected against COVID-19, until everybody is. There will be no economic or social recovery, unless we prioritise an equal global health recovery. It is a matter of shared interest, not of charity.”



“Therefore, MIF commends the strong statement recently issued by President Emmanuel Macron calling for, on top of immediate sharing of available supplies, cost transparency and technology transfer to accelerate the global production of vaccines,” the statement added.



The Foundation however cautioned the global health crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and urged all countries not to relent in the fight.



“This crisis is far from over, and we will have to fight against further pandemics. Emergency packages are helpful, but far from ensuring sustained security. We now look to G7 Leaders to make strong commitments to collectively engage in this global battle.”