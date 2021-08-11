Nobody should dare come here for 2024 campaign - Demonstrating Adwumam residents

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Adwumam, a suburb of Kwabre east municipality and its environs have expressed worry over a poor road network that connects Adwumam to Fawoade.



Cladded in red armbands, with others tied on their heads to register displeasure, the angry residents disclosed to GhanaWeb that they were tired of deception and incompetence on the part of the NPP government.



The angry residents who held different placards had inscriptions such as "We need roads, We need jobs", "Shame disappointing man", We are tired of NPP", Kenyasi Adwumam deserves better", etc.



It took the intervention of fire service personnel to douse fires that had been set by the angry residents in the middle of the roads at different joints. Car tires that were used to set fire could be seen blazing fiercely as the angry residents kept chanting different songs, depicting their anger and seriousness.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the residents warned the NPP government and all other politicians never to make any attempt for a campaign in the area during the 2024 election since they were very disappointed in the subsequent governments, especially the ruling NPP government.



They further disclosed that the Member of Parliament, Francisca Oteng Mensah, and other NPP top officials who took them for fools, made attempts to construct the road during the 2020 election period. They however revealed that right after the election, the contractor has vanished from the road.



"The most annoying part is that, after they had deceived us, the little part of the road which could be used for vehicular movement has also been blocked by heaps of sand. We warn them to come and remove the sand, else they will feel the real bitter side of us". They warned.



Meanwhile, the Mamponteng district Police have described the demonstration as an illegal one. They said the demonstrators never took the process through the expected channel. The police revealed that they were even not aware of the said demonstration.



But speaking to some of these aggrieved demonstrators, they said they felt there was no need to invite the police since their demonstration was not meant to harm anyone.



Speaking to one of the organizers, he said, they initially went to see the police for protection, but the Police charged them a huge amount of money which they couldn't afford.



They finally warned the NPP government to immediately come to fix the road, else they were going to make frequent demonstrations until their needs are met.























