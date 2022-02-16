Nobody is safe – Nunoo Mensah

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

General Nunoo Mensah (Rtd), former Chief of Defense Staff of Ghana, has resounded that the world at large has become very insecure, regarding the recent developments with demonstrations in the country.



The retired military commander indicated that the world has rephrased into a new dimension with a chaotic atmosphere.



He cautioned the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, President Akufo Addo and various national security agencies to be on the alert and ensure that nothing erupts as a surprise to the country.



Speaking during the Epa Hoa Daben socio-political talk show, Mr. Mensah said, “The whole world has changed and is not as stable as we imagine. Let’s look at America, Europe, and the current situation with Ukraine. So, nobody is safe. It could either be because of the eruption of the virus. The whole world has changed and so we cannot be safe when everyone is unsafe. We have to be watchful that something doesn’t emerge and cause damage to us. We need to be on the lookout.”



He further admitted that he has not come to terms with the recent utterances of the ‘Fix the country’ convener, Oliver Vormawor.



Nonetheless, he debunked the approach used by the social activist as he believes that everyone has become nervous on the continent and that could have triggered worse reactions.