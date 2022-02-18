Nobody is above the law; only hypocrites are criticizing IGP for arresting Abronye – Kumchacha

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei Kumchacha, is incensed by the criticisms directed at the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



The IGP sanctioned the arrest of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.



According to the church leader, he finds it hard to understand why persons who kept quiet following the arrest of some prominent persons have now found reasons to criticise the IGP after the arrest of Abronye.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Kumchacha described the critics as hypocrites who have decided to jump to Abronye’s defence simply because he belongs to the political class.



“No one is above the law, that is a statement that people within the NPP and NDC all say, even me Kumchacha I subscribe to the saying. If we all believe in the statement, why must we be worried about Abronye’s arrest? We were all in this country; was Re Owusu Bempah arrested and locked behind bars? Was bishop Daniel Obinim not arrested and locked up too?



“We have a lot of proponent persons who have been arrested. Was captain Smart not arrested recently? They arrested and locked up Shatta Wale and the same happened to Medikal. Now that it is Abronye’s turn, why are some NPP supporters complaining and criticizing the IGP? All those people are hypocrites,” Kumchachca stated.



Abronye DC was arrested and put before court for alleging that former President John Dramani Mahama was plotting a coup with the help of terrorist group Al Qaeda.



According to the police, Abronye claims of former President Mahama plotting to overthrow the government was established to be false after its investigations.



In his interview with Oman Channel, Kumchacha described Abronye’s allegations against former President Mahama as despicable and condemnable.



“Abronye alleged that former President Mahama was plotting to stage a coup with Al Qaeda terrorists. Is this something that must be said at all? This is not something you even have to say in public even if you have evidence to support it. You give your evidence to the police, the CID, BNI or National Security. You don’t put it out in the public domain,” the prophet said.



