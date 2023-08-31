Nobody in NPP will help NDC, it’s a fallacy - Tema MCE

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Nobody in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will turn tail to support the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 elections out of disgruntlement.



According to the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who was reacting to a suggestion that the NPP’s presidential primary will cause an implosion that will lead to some powerful and influential members of the party turning round to support the NDC just to sabotage Dr. Bawumia’s campaign.



That suggestion was by a former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, who had analyzed that the Kufuor faction in the party will revenge the humiliating loss of Alan Kyerematen in the super delegates conference.



“It will never happen, nobody in the NPP will ever turn from the party to do such a thing and if the person who made that analyses were to mind to do a little background research on the NPP, he would see that party members never really leave, no matter how much they are disgruntled,” the MCE wrote in a social media post.



Hon. Amarh Ashitey went on to cite former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, who, “even after announcing that he was quitting the party after manhandling he and his supporters suffered during the 2007 presidential primary, returned to the fold of the party.”



Moshake’s analyses had followed the shocking results of the NPP’s super delegates conference in which Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, had won by a landslide with Kennedy Agyapong coming second.



For many, even though it was expected that Bawumia would win, the over 68% margin was shocking.



Again, the race was expected to be a neck-to-neck between Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia, but Alan was displaced to a far-away third position.



And soon after the vote, Kennedy Agyapong was seen angrily threatening to undo president Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia over allegations that there were machinations against him and his followers, including his polling agents who were chased and forced to hide in a room during the vote.



According to Moshake’s analyses, the rejection of Alan Kyerematen was an insult to former President Kufuor and the Ashanti bloc within the NPP and that Kufuor and that bloc would react by sabotaging Bawumia’s campaign. They will do this by supporting the campaign of the NDC’s John Mahama, according to Moshake.



But according to the hardworking Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Moshake got it all wrong because the frayed tempers will only be temporal.



“Was it not president Kufuor who said it is better to be a messenger in a party in power than a Chairman of a party in opposition? You think that President Kufuor has forgotten these principles,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey asked in his write-up.



According to the brilliant Tema Mce, the threats by Kennedy Agyapong, “are not new; we have had Ken threaten everybody in the party in anger before but he never carried out those threats because at the end of the day, the NPP runs in his blood and he will be the last person to sabotage our great Npp, Moshake and his NDC are not God, we will whip NDC in 2024 like a little boy in school.”





