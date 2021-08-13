Nobody has expelled me from the NDC - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has called the bluff of his expulsion letter from the party signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, he remains a loyal member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as he has not received any letter of dismissal from the party.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show for the first time on his expulsion from the NDC, Koku Anyidoho noted that even though he has heard rumours that he has been sacked from the party, he ignored it until he heard the General Secretary of the party kept giving voice to it.



He added that he is forced to comment on his dismissal from the NDC based on the fact that the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has been mentioning his name and giving reference to his working relationship with President Atta Mills at the Presidency in a manner he describes as “insanely".



“I was going to ignore it until the General Secretary kept giving voice to it and mentioning my name and making reference to my working relationship with President Mills at the Presidency; making certain insanely comment about my relationship with the President when he was not there. I have evidence of what the General Secretary said about me, and all those documents are with my lawyers,” he fumed.



He insisted that being methodical and clinical with his work ethic, he has written personal letters to the General Secretary of the NDC and other relevant persons and units in the NDC to demand the letter of his expulsion as well as the process which led to his dismissal.



" . . I wrote a personal letter to him [Asiedu Nketia] and I have copied all the necessary offices; the National Chairman, the Council of Elders, the Speaker of Parliament because he belongs to our party, Hon. E.T. Mensah [a member of the Council of State], the Minority Leader, the Volta Regional Chairman Caucus because that is the region I come from. I have been very methodical. I wrote to him last week and he has still not responded . . . he said that he has sacked me from the NDC and I have not received any letter to that effect; no process has been served on me and nobody has asked me any question,” he explained.



Explaining his stance in the opposition NDC, Koku Anyidoho maintained that article 47 and 49 of the NDC constitution empower him to exercise his fundamental human right and freedom enshrined in the 1992 constitution which demand that he gets a fair hearing before a judgment is passed.



“There was no fair-hearing in my case. There is no evidence that someone called me before any committee; nobody called me,” he indicated.



Hinting that, it is a requirement in the NDC constitution for any party member who has been expelled to be given 14 days to challenge the decision that has been taken; thus, there should be a process that will review that decision of the disciplinary committee.



He reiterated that nobody can sack him from the NDC since he has done nothing wrong in the party; stressing that he is ready to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he has done nothing against the constitution of the NDC.



"I have no record of indiscipline and so they should tell me what is indiscipline . . . for now, nobody has expelled me from the NDC; I remain a loyal member of the NDC,” he insisted.



