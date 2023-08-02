'Nobody can stop the funeral' – Rev. Boakye’s church member challenges widow amid court order

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Yaa Boakye, a church member of the late Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has declared that her spiritual father’s funeral will come off as scheduled.



Her views posted on social media, come at a time the widow of the late clergyman has secured an injunction against the funeral slated for this month.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb and shared by Gossip24, Yaa, wearing a white dress with the portrait of her late father cautions that whoever is seeking to block the funeral is baying for the wrath of God.



“Those of you seeking to sow seeds of confusion should park yourselves, this is a message from God. You guys should park yourself. Those of you creating issues on social media, you are fighting with God.



“The congregation is not for Kwadwo Boakye, it belongs to God and he was at the helm. So you might as well go and fight God not the congregation.



“You can’t fight the church and what God has said is final. Nobody can stop the funeral, I am telling you… I cannot come on social media and talk my mind. God has asked me to warn those that want to stop the funeral. If you want trouble, then venture…” she said.



A High Court placed an injunction on the funeral of the late clergyman whose funeral, was slated, to be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



The injunction was secured by his widow, Rev. Mrs. Margaret Boakye.



The late Rev. Anthony Boakye died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after a protracted illness, following which there were a number of issues between the widow, his family and his church.



One of such issues happened during the One-Week Ceremony of the late pastor at the church premise, where his widow, Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye was prevented from attending.



Since then, the widow filed a writ at the Kumasi High Court, demanding among other things that the funeral slated for August 5, be injuncted.



She also sought the court’s blessing to authenticate her marriage to the late pastor, and for this reason, she should be given the right to perform all the widowhood rights in accordance with traditions.



“A declaration that as a potential surviving widow of the late Rev. Dr. Anothony Boakye, the plaintiff is customarily and legally entitled as of right to perform and observe the requisite burial widowhood rites of her (Plaintiff’s) late husband and mourn him as custom requires of a surviving widow without any form of resistance or hindrance from the defendants or anyone whatsoever,” part of the writ said.



