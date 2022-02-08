NoCallsDay demo is February 8 – Ghanaians told over SIM re-registration

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: ghbase.com

A group of 22 Ghanaians, including the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, and former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, have advised residents not to make mobile phone calls on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.



The appeal is in response to what they term “the circus surrounding the SIM card re-registration activity.”



They argue that since there is no regulation requiring mobile network users to “Re-register” their SIM cards, the practice should be discontinued.



“Following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns about the legality and chaos of the Sim-Reregistration Exercise, we, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7000 online petitioners call on our fellow citizens to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday 8th February 2022.”



The government, on the other hand, said that failing to follow the new mandate to re-register the SIM card would result in the loss of numbers.