No witnesses available as Ejura Committee sitting delays

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

After getting approval for extension of its work, the three-member committee probing the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region had to wait longer than usual on Friday, July 9 for sitting to begin.



According to TV3‘s Ibrahim Abubakar, who is at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, where the committee sits for hearing, witnesses lined up for Friday were not available.



The three members of the committee as well as auxiliary workers were, however, all ready for work.



It is unclear what caused the delay but among those expected to appear before the committee on Friday are the National Security Liaison Officer and residents of Ejura.



The committee had requested an extension of its deadline by six days in order to complete its work.



This was granted by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, who was tasked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up a committee to look into the disturbances of Tuesday, June 29.