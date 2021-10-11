No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper – Agyinasare prays for Sam George

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

For championing a bill against the advocacy and legalization of same-sex relationships in Ghana, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, was the receiver of tonnes of prayers on Sunday, October 10.



The leader and founder of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, anointed the MP, an elder of the church, for the ‘task’ ahead before the close of service.



“For this battle, You [God] will bring a new anointing upon him and great grace. We say no weapon fashioned against you shall prosper, protect him, protect his family,” Bishop Agyinasare prayed.



Acknowledging the support of his spiritual leader, the MP in a Facebook post said,



“Thanks so much, Papa, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, for always standing with me through thick and thin. I believe the GOD who called you would never let us down. We shall succeed. We shall prevail”.