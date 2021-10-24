No way Kwame Sefa Kayi could ask Akufo-Addo probing questions - Bernard Mornah

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has condemned an interview President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo granted on Accra-based Peace Fm.



Ahead of the start of his Greater Accra Regional tour, the President appeared at the studio of Peace Fm’s morning show ‘Kokorokoo’ for an interview which was conducted by host Kwame Sefa Kayi.



In the assertion of Mr Mornah, it was fundamentally wrong for the president to agree to be interviewed on a private radio station when he could have used the state broadcaster.



He further stated that it was out of place for the interview to be conducted by Kwame Sefa Kayi who was recently appointed by the president to the board of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission.



“President Akufo-Addo has given Kwame Sefa Kayi a job to do and you ask Kwame Sefa Kayi to come and interview you. So the food was cooked from home and was brought to eat. Kwame Sefa Kayi has been appointed a board member of the Petroleum Commission [sic]. So once you have given him a job to do, do you expect the person you have given the job to do to come and ask you probing questions? It won’t happen, so no wonder big brother was laughing when the president had ‘tomb eyed’.



Bernard Mornah intimated that President Akufo-Addo has an aversion for the state broadcaster GBC, a reason he decides to be interviewed by Peace FM.



He recounted that the president in 2013 embarrassed GBC by yanking away their microphone at a press briefing that followed the supreme court’s verdict of the 2012 election petition.



