No violent crimes recorded during Yuletide

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Police in Accra have not recorded any violent crimes during the Christmas festivities.



Divisional Commanders of the Police Service, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, attributed the remarkable feat to proactive leadership, increased police visibility within crime hotspots and frequent targeted swoops, amongst others.



Chief Superintendent Martin Appiah, Tesano Divisional Commander, said his Division increased personnel at patrol bases, which improved police response to distress calls.



He said the patrol teams were at Abeka, Apenkwa, Lapaz and its environs, with support from personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), also managing traffic flow.



The Divisional Commander said increased police visibility deterred criminals from carrying out their operations, thereby reducing criminal activities.



He said police detectives were also deployed to various crime prone areas to provide intelligence, leading to frequent targeted swoops.



“We embarked on the swoops at least once every week. The more we made life uncomfortable for them, the more their activities were thwarted and cleaned the communities from evil doers,” he stated.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Isaac Ocansey, Tesano District Commander, said as part of operational strategies to safeguard lives and properties, police personnel were stationed around Achimota Old Station, an area noted for pickpocketing.



He said police presence along the Achimota Overpass towards the N1 Highway, Lapaz and Abeka also checked criminal activities by motorcycle riders.



DSP Ocansey said his District recorded only two assault cases between December 24 and December 27.



He assured the public that Police would deepen crime check and continue patrolling communities.



DSP Ocansey said security was a shared responsibility and advised citizens not to leave their premises unguarded.



He also urged them to be alert and report any suspicious activities to the Police.



The Police emergency lines are 191 and 18555.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abraham Acquaye, Nima Divisional Commander, said the peace enjoyed in recent times was due to the proactive leadership of the Police Administration.



He said personnel had "saturated the system" with their presence and that they had moved from “active policing to proactive policing.”



ACP Acquaye said they had not recorded any robbery or murder case, except for one isolated case of break in, defrauding incidents and a few motor crashes.



At the Cantonments Divisional Command and La District Police Stations, officers also gave similar indication of no violent crime within their vicinities and assured that they would heighten security measures for the safety of citizens.