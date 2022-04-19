No violent crimes recorded during Easter — Police

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service has stated that they did not record any violent crimes during the Easter celebrations.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Divisional Commanders of the Police Service, attributed the development to proactive leadership, increased police visibility within crime hotspots, frequent targeted swoops, and cooperation from citizens.



Chief Superintendent Martin Appiah, Tesano Divisional Commander, said his Division increased personnel at patrol bases, which improved police response to distress calls.



He said increased police visibility deterred criminals from carrying out their operations, thereby reducing criminal activities.



The Divisional Commander said personnel were also deployed to various crime prone areas to carry out frequent targeted swoops.



“The frequent targeted swoops made life uncomfortable for them. The more their activities were thwarted, the more we cleaned the communities from evil doers,” he stated.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Faakye Kumi, Divisional Commander, Kaneshie, said personnel were made to patrol various churches to protect lives and property.



He said the personnel were also tasked to ensure the free flow of traffic at these church gatherings.



ACP Kumi lauded citizens for their continuous cooperation and assistance towards combatting crime in communities.



He urged them to be always alert and report any suspicious activities to the Police and assured the public that Police would deepen crime check.



The Divisional Commander encouraged citizens to make good use of the Police emergency lines “191” and “18555” to lodge complaints on any criminal activities they noticed.