No vendor will be allowed to trade along Pokuase interchange – MCE assures

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has guaranteed that no vendor will trade along the newly constructed Pokuase interchange.



He believes that the Pokuase Interchange will serve as a tourist attraction and as such allowing hawkers around the interchange will only take out the beauty of the intersection.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “We will make sure that no one post bills or sells at the Pokuase interchange. This is not a political anthem. We need to fix the country as people are saying. But to fix the country, we need people to fix their minds as well."



The activities of street hawkers along the Pokuase interchange have been one cause of concern as drivers and passengers say their activities are a cause of traffic congestion.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange.



The project’s construction commenced in April 2018 and was initially expected to be completed in October 2020.



The completion date was later changed to March 2021. Government explained that the development was due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, which halted its progress.



Prior to the completion of the facility, however, the Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, warned the street hawkers against encroaching when the interchange is completed.