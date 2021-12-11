No truth in allegations that we leaked details of speaker's travel expenditures & medical records - Majority

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

“There is no scintilla of truth in the allegation, and it should, thus, be disregarded entirely for its spuriousness and hopelessness,” the Majority caucus says in reaction to claims that it leaked details of Alban Bagbin's medical trip in Dubai.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin is in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to undergo a medical review. He is set to return to Ghana on December 14, 2021.



According to reports, the Majority's leaked document indicates the Speaker spent millions of Ghana cedis on his hospital bills and travels.



However, in a statement, the Majority Caucus said it "has no interest in such an irresponsible deed".



“Indeed, to protect the Speaker’s integrity, the Chair and the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, we find the said publications unfortunate and unwarranted, and we condemn them accordingly . . . however, if the persons behind the publications intend to set the Speaker and the Majority Caucus in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana on a collision course, we would not hesitate to offer the appropriate response,” it noted.



Read the full statement below:







