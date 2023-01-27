No tension in Tamale over Haruna Iddrisu’s reshuffle – NDC Deputy General Secretary

Politics of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has dispelled rumours that there is simmering tensions in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region since the announcement of the removal of Haruna Iddrisu, NDC’s Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency as the Minority Leader in Parliament.



He insisted that there is no tension whatsoever in Tamale since the announcement was made by the National Executive Committee of the party led by the National Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.





The NDC Deputy General Secretary dispelled this rumour while reacting to news that he had been attacked by supporters of the embattled Minority Leader at a radio station in the Tamale metropolis.



He spoke in an interview with Accra-based radio station, Asempa FM on Thursday, January 26, 2023.



“I was in Tamale and all is well in the region,” he said.



He added, “I was happy to be in Tamale after my engagements in the Tolon Constituency”.



He said the party leadership is monitoring the actions and reactions from the support base of Haruna Iddrissu.



He noted that right or wrong the party has decided on a new leadership in parliament and it must be seen as such.