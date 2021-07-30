No susu for hospitals, killer roads but for Cathedral 'they wanted' - Lydia Forson jabs

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Actress Lydia Forson has reacted to the appeal by government that Ghanaians contribute financially towards the building of a National Cathedral in the capital Accra.
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday appealed to Ghanaians to help the government with fundraising eforts to help with the building of the proposed National Cathedral.
He said, government had acquired a short code to which citizens can donate GH¢100 each month towards the project.
But for Forson, it is worrying that the government will seek public support for such a project when it has yet to do so for hospital, for killer roads and for children studying under trees.
"Did I just hear that our government wants us to do susu for a cathedral THEY wanted and not us??!!
"Not susu for hospitals oh
"Not susu for roads killing people everyday
"Not susu for students learning under trees oh
"SUSU FOR A CATHERAL!!" she posted on Twitter.
The post has attracted 80 retweets and 393 likes at the time of filing this report with most comments slamming the government for lacking in the area of priority.
