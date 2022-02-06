'No street vendor permit, no business'- FAO, FDA initiative

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Eastern Regional Directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority, FDA in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO is to begin a campaign dubbed;“NO Street Vendor Permit, No Business” in Koforidua to help prevent food poisoning among residents.



The frequent patronage of street food by the public, which has the potential to increase food poisoning, has necessitated this initiative by the FDA and FAO.



This initiative, if implemented effectively, will ensure that food vendors adhere to proper food handling and hygiene practices.



Aside from this, the ‘’NO Street Vendor Permit, No Business’’ campaign will also help to promote food safety in general.



The aim is to push the government’s agenda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs on food security, good health and well-being of the people.



The Eastern Regional Director of FDA, Samuel Kwakye in an interview with GBC’s Sunrise FM in Koforidua disclosed that ”the food sellers are being educated about the need to acquire the permit that would enable them to remain in business”.