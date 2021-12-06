No sit-down strike for Commercial drivers in Tarkwa

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Unlike their colleague drivers in the Greater Accra Region, commercial drivers in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region are working.



Commuters were stranded in the Greater Accra Region this morning because of a sit-down strike by commercial drivers in the country.



GhanaWeb’s visit to the Tarkwa GPRTU Main station showed that commercial drivers were busily plying their business.



Speaking to the Secretary of the GPRTU Tarkwa Manin Branch, Mr Julius Awaitey, commercial drivers in Tarkwa are not on a sit-down strike “because of a directive from the Western Regional Chairman of the GPRTU directing us to hold on with the strike action”.



He explained that “we were informed on Friday that we should go on strike on Monday, but this dawn we received a call again that we should hold on and continue with our work”



Mr Awaitey added that “we have been informed that the president will be meeting the top hierarchy of transport organizations today to address the issues and so we are waiting for the outcome of that meeting.



