No single bill has been sent to parliament - Banda MP fires Akufo-Addo's 2nd term

Politics of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda Constituency in the Bono Region, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim says the President Akufo-Addo led NPP Government is failing to deliver on its mandate given to him by Ghanaians in his second term.



According to the Deputy Minority Whip, in spite of the cabinet, the Council of State, Ministers and a properly constituted Parliament in place, the Akufo-Addo government has not presented a single Bill for Parliament to work on.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim reiterated that the NPP Government is 6 months old in office but it has not brought a single Bill to the 8th Parliament despite the fact that there are institutions in place to foster development.



“This government in spite of all these bodies in place has not brought any single item to Parliament for people to even say that we have not passed it for the government because it is a hunged parliament, and neither has the government presented a financial motion for it to be rejected because it is a hunged parliament,” he said.



“We are in the third week of the 8th parliament and the NPP government is 6 months old in office but it has not brought a single Bill to parliament for us to work on even though it has its cabinet, the Council of State and properly constituted parliament,” he added.



Aside from the Bill, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim noted that the Minority push for the NPP government to constitute the various boards for the various agencies, departments, corporations and ministries has not materialised.



He mentioned that the challenges with education, importers, cocoa farmers, and the Dumsor have not been resolved due to the boards that are not formed to help the various Ministers to address the challenges.



“It is like the government cannot be bothered about the happenings affecting Ghanaians but rather it is interested in going for ECOWAS and Africa Union positions. Meanwhile, your country is on fire and the citizens are in hardships as you are not delivering on your mandate,” he chided.