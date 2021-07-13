No shortcut to success, work hard to obtain it - Pastor advises youth

Religion of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was all joy when the Circuit Head Pastor for Christ Apostolic Church International, Santamaria, with some leadership of the church visited the Christ Faith Foster Home in Accra.



Rev Robert Peasah's visit to the foster home was to celebrate his 50th birthday with the children of the Christ Faith Foster Home.



He donated packs of soft drinks, water, clothing, mattresses, rice, cooking oil, vegetables, sardines, toiletries, and a list of others.



Addressing the media, Rev Peasah challenged the younger generation to make the country better by following the path of honesty and integrity.



He said there is hope for the future if the younger generation will hold high their values and build integrity into their character as they grew up.



Rev Peasah warned the youth to desist from using quick ways of getting rich overnight.



He added that though we may have some challenges in the country, it should not be the basis for the youth to be lawless.



He concluded by urging individuals, institutions and NGOs to continually support the management of orphanages and foster homes in the country.



He reiterated that persons in foster homes did nothing wrong to deserve to be in such places hence this gesture will put smiles on the faces of persons accommodated in these homes.



Present for donation were Mrs Florence Peasah, Mr Sampson Abankwa, local Secretary for Santamaria CACI.



See some of the pictures below:







