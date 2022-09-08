No serious leader will live lavishly and also beg IMF for financial help - Dr. Amoako Baah

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Dr. Amoako Baah, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for continuing to live lavishly as the country goes through hardships.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr. Baah said that the president travelling with long Land Cruiser convoys and private jets while the country is begging the IMF for financial support shows that he is not a serious leader.



He added that Akufo-Addo, by his actions, is insulting ordinary Ghanaians whose living conditions are worsening by the day.



“A serious leader cannot drive around in long gas-gosling Land Cruiser convoys and fly around in expensive private jets and at the same time beg for financial help.



“There is something wrong with such a picture, and it goes to show a lack of solidarity with the ordinary Ghanaian struggling to put food on the table, as the UK High Commission said, children without food in schools, and patients sleeping on the floor in hospitals,” parts of the statement read.



Dr. Baah's comment is a response to an assertion by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, that the current difficulties in Ghana are not due to the government's bad policies but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



According to him, the statement by the IMF boss is false because Ghana’s challenges are due to the expensive lifestyle of the Akufo-Addo government and the high level of corruption in the country, which was just amplified by the 2021 Auditor General’s report.



“When the IMF makes the statements it made, it has effectively been co-opted as the propaganda mouthpiece of the government. It means the IMF itself has been corrupted to make such illogically demeaning statements to Ghanaians,” he added.



Read the full statement by Dr Baah below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/BOG