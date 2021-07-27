No school, bad roads in Mankrado - Chief reveals

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Chief of Mankrado, Thompson Azagba has indicated that with no school in Mankrado, pupils travel several miles for school.



Despite the town’s size, a school will be much appreciated to reduce the burden of having to travel long distances for education.



Mr Azagba said “we have no school so we would appreciate one. The nearest school is in the next town; Baware and the children have to walk there every day. Our roads are also very bad. A road here goes to Koforidua but it is not been constructed yet.



Mankrado is located in the Akuapem North district in the Eastern region. The closest town to it is Baware. Mankrado is a small town with most of its inhabitants being farmers and traders.



“Since we are a farming community, we also need fertilisers,” he added.



Chief Azagba is a farmer himself and was awarded the best farmer in the Okri district in 2020. The 65-year-old is a father of 12.



