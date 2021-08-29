No room for lazy detectives - CID Boss declares

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service has no room for lazy detectives, Commissioner of Police Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department has said.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Yeboah has therefore asked detectives to go and change the negative perceptions and narratives of their various units.



COP Yeboah was speaking at the closing ceremony of an eight weeks Detective Training Course 2/2021 at the Detective Training Academy (DTA), Tesano, Accra.



The course held for 95 Detectives selected from the various security agencies, seeks to equip personnel with more contents of Criminal procedure and law, Intelligence gathering and surveillance, crime scene management, human trafficking, law of evidence, Cyber Crime, Report writing among others.



The Director General of CID reminded the Detectives that sanctions would be applied to those who misconducted themselves.



"If you do not do the right thing, you could be demoted or dismissed. So do the right the thing."



He told the graduating class to desist from setting their own set of rules reminding them that "there are procedures to be followed. Don't settle cases without following procedures."



COP Yeboah said as Detectives, there were many risks associated with their work.



However, he said those risks, could be minimised if they followed proper procedures.



He said it was also prudent that they followed the path of truth, adding that "when it is white say it is white and if it is black say so.



“Take responsibility for your decision and accept the consequences. Do not take actions based on your emotions".



According to COP Yeboah detectives should also take decisions they could defend.



He further admonished them to eschew nepotism and avoid "whom you know" attitudes as well as ensure that justice was served to all.



Justice is not for the highest bidder, he declared.



He said detectives who failed to do their work well could result in the discharge of criminals and the conviction of innocent people.



Chief Superintendent of Police, Dr Baba Iddrisu, who is the Commandment of DTA, urged the Detectives to be good ambassadors of the academy and lift the academy's flags high in their operations by applying what they have learned.



In her Valedictory remarks, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eunice Amuzu pledged that "hard work would be their hallmark”.



She also admonished her colleagues to try their best to investigate every iota of complaint or rumour before they concluded on the case.



"That makes us good and competent investigators," she added.



Three best graduating detectives received various prizes in addition to their certificates.



