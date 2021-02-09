General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No right thinking person will put up her sister for cross-examination by Tsatsu - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Having watched Tsatsu Tsikata's output at the Supreme Court, and arguments about the need for the Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa to mount the witness box, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe thinks it’d be torturous for anyone to put themselves in a position to be cross-examined by the former.



In a seeming sarcastic tweet on his timeline, he said nobody “in his or her right frame of mind, seeing what Tsatsu is doing will put his or her sister in harm's way by forcing her into a witness box”





