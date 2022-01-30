‘No retreat, No surrender’! We’ll all vote No against E-Levy – NDC MP

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) has hinted that all members of his caucus will vote ‘No’ any day and any time in Parliament on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.



The Builsa South MP said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been running from their own shadows on the Bill, popularly known as e-levy, because their numbers cannot overturn the NDC’s when it comes to voting in the current Parliament.



Despite an announcement by the Majority Leader that debate and subsequent voting on the e-levy would take place on Friday, January 28, there was no show as sitting was adjourned to Tuesday, February 1 while the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, also left the House disappointed due to the delay of the MPs in sitting for proceedings.



Dr Clement Apaak stated: “Folks, unfortunately for the NPP, last night in Parliament, the use of an IMPOSTER was not an option.



“And since a vote on the Killer E-Levy would have gone against them and their E-Levy, they had to literally flee when we called for the debate to commence and to vote after.



“It’s now clear to all that the delay in taking a vote on the unjustified and extortion scheme they have named E-Levy, is NOT caused by the Rt. Hon. Speaker.



“It is also evident that we the NDC in Parliament are not standing in their way. So, let the hypocritical elements in our society take note.



“For us, 137 NO against KILLER E-Levy stands any day and any time.



“We owe it to the good people of Ghana, our constituents and ourselves to do what we have promised; 137 NO votes against the obnoxious, regressive and extortion scheme called E-levy. NO retreat NO surrender!”