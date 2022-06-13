No religious leader will support legalization of LGBT+ – Mahama

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has said no religious leader or personality in the country will oppose the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.



With the gay community gaining ground globally, it is believed the LGBTQI+ community taking over the world will affect procreation, a fear harbored by many in Ghana.



Referencing the bible, Awudu Mahama posited, “The bible asks that we give birth to multiply the earth and how can we do that if we allow the legalizing of LGBTQI+ in Ghana. We will be ending our mandate of procreation if we legalize homosexuality in Ghana. There is no way any religious leader in Ghana be it Christian, Islamic or Traditional will support the legalization of LQBTQI+ in the country.”



According to him, homosexuality is against all the norms and every moral Ghanaians stand for and completely is against its legalization in the country.



The UK Parliament is expected to meet members of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Ghana’s Parliament today Monday, June 13 over anti-gay bill as well as other Human Right bills.



The anti-gay bill that is currently before Parliament is being promoted by Ningo Prampram lawmaker Samuel Nartey George and some of his colleague legislators.



The controversial bill has divided opinion in Ghana.



While some, particularly the religious and traditional groupings, supported the bill and were hopeful of its passing, others say it could incur the wrath of the international community against Ghana.