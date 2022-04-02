No qualified student would be denied FSHS programme in the academic calendar – Bono Minister

Regional News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: K Peprah

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister on Friday said no qualified student would be denied the government Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme in the academic calendar, and asked parents and guardians to remain calm.



The FSHS, the Regional Minister emphasised had come to stay, saying the government was determined to address emerging challenges and strengthened the implementation of the programme to benefit the larger population.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene made the remarks when she visited the Sunyani and the St James Seminary SHSs to acquaint herself with the ongoing Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).



Interacting with parents and guardians who had come to the school to seek admission for their children and guardians, Mad Owusu-Banahene asked them to have hope in the government, saying all challenges confronting the CSSPS would be addressed.



She said quality education remained a key indicator to measure ones life success, and the government would also ensure that all students qualified for the SHS were admitted to benefit from the FSHS programme.



Mad Owusu-Banahene advised the parents to draw closer and monitor the movements of their children so that they would not join bad peers as they gained admission to the SHSs.



She said the FSHS programme would be useful and successful only when students concentrated on their studies and passed their examinations well, and asked the students to strive hard and justify the programme by obtaining the best grades in their internal and external examinations.



The Regional Minister said the implementation of the FSHS was no justification or excuse for parents and guardians to deny their children and wards basic educational and physical needs that would make life comfortable for them to stay and learn in schools.



“We did not regard the boarding school as a place to dump our children and wards, but rather connect well with teachers and school authorities to know the academic interest, performance and character of our children”, Mad Owusu-Banahene told parents.



“By so doing we would motivate and empower teachers to facilitate the proper upbringing and development of our children and wards so that they would achieve high academic laurels”.



Mad Owusu-Banahene reminded the parents that the future of the country depended much on the younger generation, hence the need to support teachers to instil discipline in the students and mould them well so that they would grow to become useful adults and occupy responsible positions.



Meanwhile, the atmosphere at the two SHSs were calm, but poor internet connectivity was frustrating the CSSPS.