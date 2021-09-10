'No president has fought corruption as much as Akufo-Addo has' - Eugene Arhin

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• President Akufo-Addo’s will to fight corruption is unmatched in Ghana’s history



• This is the view of his spokesman Eugene Arhin



• Government has come under a barrage of corruption allegations from the NDC and John Dramani Mahama



Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, has said no president in the history of Ghana has fought corruption as much as his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Arhin made the comment whilst addressing journalists at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



His views were in response to a Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) survey that concluded that respondents did not believe in the president's ability to fight corruption.



“The report is not one we can easily dismiss. Yes, they have conducted their survey but we, on the other hand, believe that in the fight against corruption, no President has done more than Nana Akufo-Addo and there are facts to back it.



"If we are to consider the funds that were sent to the five accountability institutions of states, there was a 25% increase in their funding in 2017. In 2018, there was a 34% increase across the board,” he added.



He further mentioned the Office of a Special Prosecutor, OSP, as a key plank in the president's commitment to fighting corruption before stating that the presidency disagreed with the findings of the survey.



“The establishment of an independent institution to fight corruption, that is the office of the Special Prosecutor, was in fulfilment of a campaign result by the President.



“We thus disagree with the survey results. No President in the history of the country has fought corruption as much as Akufo-Addo has,” he stressed.



Back in 2017, Arhin told TV3 that the Akufo-Addo-led government will call for investigations into any allegation of corruption made against any official on an as and when basis.



“We are not going to allow any single case of corruption [allegation] to be swept under the carpet,” Eugene Arhin said at the time.



His views were in response to corruption allegations levelled against then deputy chiefs of staff Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor by musician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer A-Plus.



The two of them were subsequently cleared after an investigation and have since won seats in Parliament.



Recently, the government and the New Patriotic Party, NPP, have been on the defensive repelling corruption allegations levelled against the government by former President John Dramani Mahama on his 'Thank You Tour.'