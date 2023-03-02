No position existed as media coordinator for Minority when I was the leader – Speaker

Politics of Thursday, 2 March 2023

It has been revealed that an aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Madina constituency, Prince Moses Zakaria, who claimed to have worked as a media coordinator in Alban Bagbin’s office when he [Bagbin] was the Minority leader, lied.



However, the Speaker denied the claim, stating that no such position existed when he was Minority Leader and that the aspiring candidate is a questionable character.



The revelation comes after the MP for Madina, lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu had written to the speaker on the matter.



In response to an enquiry in respect of Mr Prince Moses Zakaria the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Kingsford Alban Sumana Bagbin, said, "No such position existed in the office of the Minority Leader when I was in that Office between 2001 and January 2009. There was a dubious character by the name of Mr Zakaria hovering around Parliament at that time. When my attention was drawn to him, I instructed Marshall not to entertain him in the precincts of Parliament”.



The Rt. Hon. Speaker stated this on 27th February 2023 when he responded to a letter dated 21st February 2023 in respect of the said Prince Moses Zakaria.



