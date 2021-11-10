No plans to construct evacuation centres to assist tidal waves victims – NADMO official

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Communications Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), George Ayisi says the institution has no immediate plans to construct evacuation centres to assist victims.



He also could not provide specific figures of aid provided to victims of the ravages of Ketu South tidal waves, more than 48 hours after NADMO claimed to have conducted a needs assessment in the area.



Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has asked persons living along the coast as well as other Ghanaians to stop the sand-winning activity in order to halt tidal waves.



He noted that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has blamed the menace of the tidal waves on sand-winning activities.



Therefore, this must stop, he said.



The Member of Parliament for Effutu was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, November 9 in connection with the tidal waves that affected Keta and its environs on Saturday, November 6 destroying properties and rendering about 700 people homeless.



He said “Former President Rawlings who, by the grace of God, spent twenty years on the seat and was also from Volta region, had good reason to lament some activities including sand-winning at the time that was making the situation worse. I have just read on the internet and recently, the EPA boss, when this situation happened, also had the course to lament that one of the factors making this situation worse is the unfortunate sand winning business.”



The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has also said that while the government makes all the necessary efforts to avert tidal waves from happening, coastal residents should also avoid practices that expose them to the vagaries of the rising sea levels.



According to him, there have been reported cases of sand winning, uprooting of mangroves along the coastal stretch.



If these continue, he said, the investments by the government cannot yield the needed protection.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 8, in connection with the tidal waves he said that “I must reiterate that the government acknowledges the urgent need to permanently address the devastating effects of tidal waves in the affected towns of Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutsinu communities in the Ketu South Constituency.



“These communities are on the same coastal stretch as Blekusu, also in the Ketu South Constituency. This coastal stretch is characterized by narrow beaches and the effects of tidal waves along the coastal stretch can be very devastating, and consequently result in beach erosion, loss of land, property, and sometimes extensive flooding in the event of wave overtopping.



“The erosion of the beaches also impacts negatively on fishing, which is the main source of livelihood of the communities along this coastal stretch.



“As part of measures to curb these devastating incidences in these towns, in July 2015, the Ministry of Works and Housing engaged Messrs Amandi Holding Limited to design and construct coastal protection works along this stretch, starting from Blekusu and working towards Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutsinu under the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project.



“The project, which protects 4300 metres (i.e., 4.3 kilometres) of the coastal stretch, had the first phase completed in July 2019 and has since functioned effectively, protecting lives, livelihoods, and properties while reviving fishing activities.”



He added “The Ministry of Works and Housing (Government) notes the sense of urgency for undertaking the second phase of the project to protect Adina, Agavedzi, Salakope, and Amutsinu communities and others to the east of Blekusu. To this end, the Ministry is commenced urgent steps to implement the second phase of the project.



“The Ministry has finalised the Evaluation of the relevant proposal to start the works under the second phase of the project."