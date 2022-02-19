'No place like home, don’t leave Ghana for greener pastures' – French ambassador

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

French ambassador wants young Ghanaians to stay home and build the country



Ann Sophie-Ave speaks at KNUST event



Ambassador Sophie-Ave clarifies her role in issuance of visas



French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie-Ave, ha advised young Ghanaians to stay home and build Ghana because there is no place like home.



She made the comments while addressing students this week (February 17, 2022) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Sophie-Ave had been invited as the Special Guest to grace the inaugural National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS, General Assembly sitting which took place at the KSB Block C Auditorium.



"You shouldn't leave the country (Ghana) for greener pastures elsewhere, there's no place like home," she advised in her brief comments to students present.



She also underlined the importance of women to the economy and economic development of a country. “Mothers are the pillars of the economy,” she added in comments posted on the page of a campus news platform, WatsUpTek.



As expected, commenters of the post had some questions, as was the case with user Valentine Mark who asked: “Why ain’t you home” to which the ambassador replied: “Life of a diplomat.”



Stop harassing me for visas on social media



The ambassador, by far the most active diplomat on social media, in early February had cause to clarify her role as representative of her country in Ghana.



According to her, she has been the victim of constant pestering from some Ghanaians who ask her for assistance to acquire visas.



But speaking on the programme, Top Assignment, aired on Joy Prime, Anne Sophie-Ave asked that persons harassing her for visas put an end to their actions as she has no role in procuring and processing visas.



She noted that the role of the French Consulate which is in charge of processing visa applications is completely autonomous from the embassy which she heads.



“There’s no point calling me; there’s no point harassing me on social media. I cannot do a visa. The decision is made by French Immigration.



“Thanks to the interconnection and the internet, everything is now remotely decided and all we do when we get the agreement is to print the visa and stick it on your passport. We don’t make and we don’t overturn decisions made by the Immigration Service,” she stated.



While encouraging Ghanaians to use appropriate channels for their French visa applications, Ambassador Sophie-Avé, noted that there are laid down procedures leading to the acquisition of visa.