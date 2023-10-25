No phone call records link fetish priestess to Kasoa ritual boys – Investigator to Court

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

The Investigator at the center of the alleged ritual murder of a 10-year-old, Ishmael Mensah Abdalla at Kasoa has told the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra that, there were no phone call records or communications between the Fetish priestess and the accused persons.



The alleged incident was attributed to a communication that begun between the first accused person and the Fetish Priestess, Charity Mensah alias (Nsuo Hemaa) who had requested from the accused to produce a live human being and an amount of GHc50,000.



Appearing in Court as the sixth Prosecution Witness, Chief Inspector Isaac Asiedu Odei, told the Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo that, there were no communication link connecting to the priestess after a court order was secured to examine their call history.



“My Lady, during investigation, one Charity Mensah alias Nsuo Hemaa was arrested by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit and the Kasoa Divisional Police,” he told the Court.



“As a matter of fact, when the said Charity Mensah was brought to my unit (Homicide Unit at CID Headquarters), she was already on police enquiry bail,” the Investigator told the Court.



Procurement of Court Order



“My Lady, the initial Investigator who happens to be Chief Inspector Japheth Agyemang had then applied for Court Order for release of itemized bill or the call records of the numbers A1 (15-year-old juvenile) had given to him in the cause of investigation,” the Witness told the Court.



“In fact, when the call records were furnished there were no communication, between A1 (15-year-old) and the said Charity Mensah,(the Priestess).”



Chief Inspector Odei told the Court that, the said Charity Mensah was brought to the unit in connection with the crime.



“My Lady, Charity Mensah was brought to the unit in connection with the murder of Ishmael Abdalla and this is due to the fact that A1 (15-year-old) had stated categorically in his statement that he was watching Lucky TV and he picked her number on the TV so he contacted her for money rituals,” the Witness told the Court.



The Investigator said, “per the conversation they had, Charity Mensah (The Priestess) had demanded for GHc50, 000 and a live Human being so according to the first accused, their intention was to kidnap the deceased, not to kill him.



The Investigator also said, the day before the incident, the 18-year-old had provided him (15-year-old) with handkerchief and a chemical in a bottle to kidnap the deceased, and though he attempted but failed.



“My Lady, when Charity Mensah was also interrogated she stated that she had been a Fetish Priestess for three years and has been advertising her prowess and her business on a TV station on Nsawam and Adeiso road and although she displayed her contact numbers on TV during adverts, she doesn’t use human blood or human flesh for rituals for whatsoever and she does not remember the two accused have contacted her for any assistance,” Chief Inspector Odei told the Court.



The two teenagers, a 15-year-old juvenile and an 18-year-old young offender have been charged for conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



They are currently in lawful custody while the trial is ongoing.